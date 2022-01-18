Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Retains Same Title For Hindi Release On Jan 26

After the incredible success of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu movie, Pushpa: The Rise in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages, another delightful piece of news just arrived for the fans that revealed that another hit movie of the actor is set for its release in Hindi.

Allu Arjun is among the prominent Telugu actors who is best known for his incredible dancing skills. The actor has also been a part of some of the other iconic movies namely Arya 2, Vedam, Rudhramadevi, Sarrainodu, Bunny and many more. Read further ahead to know which one of his movies is getting a Hindi release this year.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gets Hindi release

It was recently revealed via social media that after the success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, one of his other Telugu films is all set to release in the Hindi version. It was further unveiled that the release date of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been set for January 26, 2022, on the occasion of Republic Day. Furthermore, the fans were also thrilled to watch the first look of the movie poster that depicted Allu Arjun sporting a black and white floral print shirt and white pants while holding a flower in his mouth.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is the Telugu movie released in 2020 written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Backed by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations, the movie featured Alu Arjun and Pooja hedge in the lead essaying the roles of Bantu and Ammu respectively. The movie was a huge hit among the audience the moment it hit the screens. It won several awards and accolades and even became the fifty-third highest-grossing film of 2020 worldwide.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, other significant actors in the movie included Tabu as Yasoda "Yasu", Jayaram as Ramachandra, Nivetha Pethuraj as Nandini "Nandu", Sushanth as Raj Manohar, Samuthirakani as Appala Naidu, Navdeep as HR Shekhar, Murali Sharma as Valmiki, Sunil as Sitaram, Sachin Khedekar as Ananth Ramakrishna, Harsha Vardhan as Kashiram, Rajendra Prasad as DIG Prajapathi, Tanikella Bharani as Anjaneya Prasad, among others.

Image: A Still from 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'