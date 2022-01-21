Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' To Not Release In Theatres In Hindi; Know Why

After the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun's hit 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was all set to release theatrically in Hindi. The movie was set to release on January 26 but the makers have now decided to pull back the release of the movie. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also being remade in Hindi as Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Makers pull back the release of the Hindi dub of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and shared a statement made by the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In the statement, producer Manish Shah along with his company Goldmines shared that they have decided to pull back the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi dub. The statement reads:

"To Media & Trade, Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same."

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Shehzada were worried that the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would impact the profits of Shehzada. The producers of Shehzada – Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar along with Manish Shah decided to pull the release of the movie.

More about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Meanwhile, the shooting of Shehzada has begun in full swing with lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, alongside Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, Harsha Vardhan, and Rajendra Prasad play other supporting roles. The film was commercially successful and was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films, and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2020. It also became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films in the United States, collecting more than $3 million upon release.

Image: Twitter/@Taranadarsh