Allu Arjun's 'Arya' Clocks 17 Years Of Its Release; A Look At The Film's Best Moments

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. With his impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Allu Arjun has managed to make his name as an ace actor and has played a variety of roles and characters. On May 7, 2021, one of Allu Arjun's most popular films Arya clocks 17 years of its release. To celebrate the film's 17-year anniversary, let's take a look at its 5 best moments.

Allu Arjun's movie Arya completes 17 years of its release

Helmed by Sukumaran, Arya released in 2004 and was produced by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film marked Sukumar's directorial debut. Arya had music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography handled by R. Rathnavelu. Arya also featured Anuradha Mehta as the female lead. The synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "Geethanjali, who is already the girlfriend of the college rowdy Ajay, is pursued by the free-spirited Arya. Arya relentlessly tries to woo Geethanjali causing problems between him and Ajay."

A look at 5 best moments from Arya movie

Arya's Introduction Scene

Allu Arjun who plays the titular role of Arya in the film is shown as a free-spirited human who does not think twice before helping others. In his introduction scene in the film, he is seen climbing down a manhole to save a small puppy who falls down in it. The scene shows the kids trying to call for help when Arya comes running and saves the puppy's life. The kids applaud him for his heroic act.

Arya tries to woo Geethanjali

In this scene, Arya follows Geethanjali on a cycle and tries to woo her by asking her about her likes and dislikes. The scene shows Geetanjali asking Arya to stop following her but he is persistent.

Arya writes a love letter for Geethanjali

In the movie, there is a scene in which all of Geethanjali's friends read Arya's love letter addressed to her. Her friends jokingly start teasing him about his love for Geethanjali and Arya replies to all of them in a charming way that wins all of their hearts.

Arya's college fight scene

The audience gets to see a different side of Arya when he is bullied by the goon of his college to stay away from Geethanjali. Arya initially does not react to them but when they start getting physical with him, the loverboy scares all of the goons away with his strength and fighting skills.

Arya expresses his love for Geethanjali

One of the last scenes of Arya movie is an emotional one in which Arya, after being smacked by Geethanjali's friend, expresses his love for Geethanjali on her wedding day. He later laughs it off and tells her that he was joking and hands her a rose. Geethanjali accepts the rose while a sad and emotional Arya walks away from the wedding halls.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.