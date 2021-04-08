Allu Arjun's Birthday: Here Are The Most Popular FAQs About The 'Pushpa' Actor

Quick links:
South Indian superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday on Thursday, April 8. Fans all over the world are pouring in wishes for their favourite actor. Allu Arjun has been a part of the industry for two decades now. He has performed in several amazing movies such as Arya, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu, amongst others. On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, let's have a look at the answers to some of the most popular FAQs about the actor.
The actor was born on April 8, 1983, in Chennai to film producer Allu Aravind and Nirmala. His real name is Allu Arjun and he was given nicknames like Bunny and Stylish Star. The actor is the second child of the family. His elder brother Venkatesh is a businessman, whereas younger brother Sirish is an actor.
The actor made his debut with the movie Gangotri in 2003. According to IB Times, Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 360 crore. The actor earns his money by acting in films, getting featured in advertisements and attending events.
As per Filmibeat, Allu Arjun currently charges Rs 25 crore per movie and earlier he used to charge Rs 18 crore. Other than this, the actor charges Rs 1.9 crore per ad and has personal investments of around Rs 110 crore. Moreover, the actor has luxury cars worth Rs 4 crore. The actor also owns a lavish bungalow which is constructed in Jubilee hills and is in close vicinity to the city of Hyderabad.
In the year 2011, Allu Arjun went on to marry Sneha Reddy. The couple is parents to a son named Allu Ayaan and a daughter named Allu Arha. Sneha is also an actor as well as a model.
As per Filmibeat, Allu Arjun is often seen with stars like Ram Charan Teja, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Ram Charan and Allu are relatives and are often spotted hanging out on different occasions.
As per IWMbuzz, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy first met during a common friend's wedding in the United States. It is said to be love at first sight and that Sneha was aware of the actor but never watched his movies. The actor then went on to propose to her, to which she readily accepted. The couple had a grand wedding in Hyderabad on March 6, 2011.
