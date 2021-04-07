Allu Arjun's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Actor's Filmography?

Allu Arjun's birthday is right around the corner. The actor, who has been a part of the film industry for nearly two decades now, was born on April 8, 1983. He has performed in several amazing movies as Arya, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu, amongst others. In order to celebrate Allu Arjun's birthday, a quiz based on Allu Arjun's movies, his upcoming projects and various other pieces of Allu Arjun's trivia related to his cinematic outings has been curated. One can take Allu Arjun's quiz below and find out how well does one know the star’s filmography.

Allu Arjun's quiz

1) Which one from the following list of Allu Arjun's movies is about an ex-military man taking the law into his own hands?

a) Arya

b) Sarrainodu

c) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

d) None of the above

2) Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa, will see the actor team up with director Sukumar one more time. How many films have they done together in the past?

a) 2

b) 3

c) 1

d) 4

3) Which one from the following list of films earned Allu Arjun a Filmfare Award under the Best Actor category?

a) Race Gurram

b) Arya

c) Yevadu

d) None of the above

4) Which one from the following list of Chiranjeevi films saw Allu Arjun making a guest appearance?

a) Acharya

b) Indra

c) Stalin

d) Daddy

5) Which one from the following list of films earned Allu Arjun an award under the category of the best supporting actor?

a) None of the below

b) Stalin

c) Race Gurram

d) Rudhramadevi

6) Which one from the following list of movies was Allu Arjun’s debut film?

a) Gangotri

b) Arya

c) Yevadu

d) None of the above

7) Allu Arjun appeared as a child artist in one of the films starring Chiranjeevi. What is the name of that movie?

a) Khaidi

b) Donga Mogudu

c) Vijetha

d) None of the above

8) Allu Arjun has also appeared in a short film. What is its name?

a) The Present

b) Natkhat

c) I am that change

d) Devi

9) Which one from the following list of Allu Arjun’s movies stars Bollywood actors Ileana D’Cruz and Sonu Sood as well?

a) Bunny

b) Julayi

c) Happy

d) Neither Ileana D’Cruz nor Sonu Sood has ever appeared in a non-Bollywood film.

10) Which one from the following list of films is produced by Geetha Arts, the production company that Allu Arjun is one of the directors of?

a) Geetha Govindam

b) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

c) Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

d) All of the above

11) Which one from the following list of films earned Allu Arjun the Nandi Special Jury Award?

a) Parugu

b) Arya

c) All of the above

d) None of the above

12) One of Allu Arjun’s latest movies features a viral hit song that goes by the name of “Butta Bumma”. What is the name of that film?

a) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

b) Yevadu

c) Badrinath

d) Race Gurram

13) Allu Arjun almost made his Bollywood debut through a Remo D’Souza-directed film back in 2015. Which film was that?

a) ABCD

b) ABCD 2

c) Street Dancer 3D

d) A Flying Jatt

14) Which one from the following list of films sees Allu Arjun and Elli AvrRam share screen space?

a) Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India

b) Yevadu

c) I am that change

d) Varudu

15) Which one from the following list of films saw Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas team up in the capacity of an actor and director respectively for the first time ever?

a) Arya

b) The two haven't worked with each other as yet

c) S/O Sathyamurthy

d) Julayi

Answers: 1-b, 2-b, 3-a, 4-d, 5-d, 6-a, 7-c, 8-c, 9-b, 10-d, 11-c, 12-a, 13-b, 14-a, 15-d