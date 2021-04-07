Allu Arjun's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know The Actor's Filmography?

Quick links:
Allu Arjun's birthday is right around the corner. The actor, who has been a part of the film industry for nearly two decades now, was born on April 8, 1983. He has performed in several amazing movies as Arya, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu, amongst others. In order to celebrate Allu Arjun's birthday, a quiz based on Allu Arjun's movies, his upcoming projects and various other pieces of Allu Arjun's trivia related to his cinematic outings has been curated. One can take Allu Arjun's quiz below and find out how well does one know the star’s filmography.
a) Arya
b) Sarrainodu
c) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
d) None of the above
a) 2
b) 3
c) 1
d) 4
a) Race Gurram
b) Arya
c) Yevadu
d) None of the above
a) Acharya
b) Indra
c) Stalin
d) Daddy
a) None of the below
b) Stalin
c) Race Gurram
d) Rudhramadevi
a) Gangotri
b) Arya
c) Yevadu
d) None of the above
a) Khaidi
b) Donga Mogudu
c) Vijetha
d) None of the above
a) The Present
b) Natkhat
c) I am that change
d) Devi
a) Bunny
b) Julayi
c) Happy
d) Neither Ileana D’Cruz nor Sonu Sood has ever appeared in a non-Bollywood film.
a) Geetha Govindam
b) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
c) Chaavu Kaburu Challaga
d) All of the above
a) Parugu
b) Arya
c) All of the above
d) None of the above
a) Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
b) Yevadu
c) Badrinath
d) Race Gurram
a) ABCD
b) ABCD 2
c) Street Dancer 3D
d) A Flying Jatt
a) Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India
b) Yevadu
c) I am that change
d) Varudu
a) Arya
b) The two haven't worked with each other as yet
c) S/O Sathyamurthy
d) Julayi
