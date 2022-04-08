Allu Arjun's Birthday: Rashmika, Chiranjeevi & Other Celebs Extend Wishes To 'Pushpa' Star

Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday on April 8, 2022, and several fans, followers and celebrities from the industry extended their wishes to the actor on his special day. Celebrities including Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shreyas Talpade, Chiranjeevi and many more sent their best wishes to the Badrinath star on his birthday. Allu Arjun also penned down a note of gratitude as they thanked his fellow actors and fans for their wishes and blessings.

Celebrities extend wishes on Allu Arjun birthday

Rashmika Mandanna, who took on the lead role opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise headed to her social media handle to extend her best wishes to her co-star. In her birthday wish for the actor, she wished for the world to love him in the same way that India does and expressed her admiration for him. Rashmika also expressed her love for him as she extended her birthday wishes to her Pushpa co-star.

Happy birthday @alluarjun .. my Pushpaaaaaaa.. 🔥💣💣💣💣

The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. 🔥🔥🤗

Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. 🤗

sending you tons of love ❤️🤗🤗🤗🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who also had a role in Pushpa: The Rise as she took to the dance floor in the hit number Oo Antava with Allu Arjun took to social media to wish him a happy birthday. She called him a 'terrific person' as she wrote, "Glad to have been a part of your incredible journey. You inspire me and that's something I hold very dear to me. So, thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th."

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi also extended his wishes to the actor and hailed him for his 'hard work and focus' that drives him towards success. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun Your hard work & focus gives you success. Party hard & make this landmark birthday memorable." RRR star Ram Charan took to Twitter and shared a memorable picture with Allu Arjun as he wished him 'happiness and more success' on his special day. Venkatesh Daggubati also took to the micro-blogging platform and sent his best wishes to the actor as he prayed he finds 'happiness and peace'.

Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun 🎂 Your hard work & focus gives you success. Party hard & make this landmark birthday memorable. 🎉 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2022

Wishing you all the happiness & more success to you Buns❤️!!

Have a superb birthday!

@alluarjun 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/gWswl6X8PY — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 8, 2022

Happy birthday dear @alluarjun 🥳

Hope you find lots of happiness and peace this year! Sending you the best of wishes 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/gvaK5IlsgD — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 8, 2022

Actor Lakshmi Manchu took to Twitter to share a picture with the man of the hour and wished him 'health, peace and prosperity' on his big day. Shreyas Talpade also wished Allu Arjun a happy birthday as he called him the 'OG Pushpa' and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @alluarjun ji. May you continue to have yet another year of blockbuster movies!"

Happy Birthday, Bunnyyy!

Wishing you all the health, peace and prosperity💕 May you shine even brighter you star✨ @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/OnLEfUAmQd — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) April 8, 2022

To the OG Pushpa 😎

Wishing you a very happy birthday @alluarjun ji. May you continue to have yet another year of blockbuster movies! pic.twitter.com/gsH7YXyhcl — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) April 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline, @chiranjeevikonidela, @rashmika_mandanna