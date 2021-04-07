Allu Arjun's Birthday: Tamannaah Bhatia Wishes 'Pushpa' Actor In Advance With 'CDP'

Indian actor Allu Arjun will celebrate his 38th birthday on April 8, 2021. The actor's birthday is being celebrated in advance as Tamannaah Bhatia, along with several other celebrities, shared a common display picture before Allu Arjun's birthday. The CDP also contains one of the upcoming Allu Arjun's movies Pushpa still.

Allu Arjun's CDP

Tamannaah Bhatia recently took to her Twitter handle to wish Allu Arjun on his 38th birthday in advance. The actor shared Allu Arjun's common display picture with '100 days of AActivism' and '#GoGreenWithAA' written on it. Tamannaah Bhatia wrote 'Dearest @alluarjun Wishing you a very happy birthday in advance May all the joy you have spread around come back to you a hundredfold. Here's the CDP to celebrate your birthday #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP' in her tweet.

Fans of Allu Arjun wished the actor while commenting on Tamannaah's tweet. Many of them asked Tamannaah to appear in a film with Allu Arjun. Many wished Allu Arjun for his birthday in advance. Here's how fans of the actor reacted.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram story also read the same caption and CDC for Allu Arjun's birthday. The actor shared the story on April 6, 2021. Here's what she has posted.

Celebrities wish Allu Arjun in advance

Along with Tamannaahh, several celebrities took to their Twitter handle to share the CDP for Allu Arjun's birthday. Indian film producer Kona Venkat took to his Twitter handle to wish Allu Arjun in advance for his birthday. Venkat wrote in his tweet, 'It’s a great pleasure to launch the CDP of our dear stylish star @alluarjun !! #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP.'

It’s a great pleasure to launch the CDP of our dear stylish star @alluarjun !! #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/h6aWLenZht — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 6, 2021

Indian film director Gopichand Malineni also shared the CDP of Allu Arjun for his 38th birthday. The director Gopichand wrote 'Happy to launch the CDP to celebrate Stylish Star @alluarjun's birthday on April 8th. #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP' in his tweet.

Happy to launch the CDP to celebrate Stylish Star @alluarjun's birthday on April 8th. #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/833InDkjGA — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) April 6, 2021

Actor Vishnu Manchu shared the CDP of Allu Arjun via his Twitter handle. Vishnu and Allu Arjun have been friends since childhood. The actor wrote 'Here is the birthday CDP of my childhood buddy, Stylish Star @alluarjun. Btw he was a year senior to me in school. #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP' in his tweet.

Here is the birthday CDP of my childhood buddy, Stylish Star @alluarjun. Btw he was a year senior to me in school. ðŸ¤˜ðŸ½#AlluArjunBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/NElEykDKDO — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) April 6, 2021

Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun and Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.