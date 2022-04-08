Allu Arjun's Birthday: When The Star Wished To Create 'pan-India Appeal' With A Hindi Film

Allu Arjun has become one of the most sought after actors in the country after his stint in Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, which went on to find a place among the biggest blockbusters in India last year. The Sukumar directorial smashed several box office records, with makers now eyeing to release its sequel soon. While Allu Arjun enjoyed a massive fan base prior to the success of Pushpa, he once revealed that he wants to have a Hindi project in his filmography for his career growth.

In an earlier interview with Mid Day, the superstar mentioned that a Bollywood film is on his list as he aims to create a 'pan-India appeal'. He further mentioned, "It’s a huge prospect for my growth as an actor. Having a Hindi movie in my filmography is important. Thanks to social media, people are now seeing everybody’s work (irrespective of the language barrier).”

When Allu Arjun expressed interest to work in Bollywood

The actor, whose film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had also become a blockbuster hit, stated that while he was getting many offers, he didn't plan on rushing things. "It is about finding the right project and director. I don’t want to rush into things... My fans are more than just fans, they are an army," he stated.

With Pushpa, the actor won over the hearts of many as the film minted impressive amounts even while the entertainment industry was bowed down by pandemic-related curbs. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun had, however, spoken about how people have been consuming Telugu films dubbed in Hindi for years now. On Pushpa's success, he added, "This (success) didn’t happen overnight. It is the 100th sugar cube effect,” he said.

Meanwhile, makers have started working on Pushpa's sequel, deciding upon the locations and penning the script. According to Pinkvilla reports, "Allu Arjun is set to commence work from June end or in July. Before he jumps to start shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa 2, AA will take a short trip with his family."

The reports also mentioned that Sukumar is focusing on the 'trendsetting' dialogues. with the makers planning to film important sequences in the first schedule. The film's first instalment also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Dhananjaya among others in pivotal roles.

