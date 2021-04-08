Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish From Varun Konidela Has The Former Kissing Him | See Picture

Varun Konidela recently posted an adorable photo on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The actor wished Allu Arjun on his birthday and even complimented the actor on how the teaser of his upcoming movie was amazing.

Varun Konidela’s wishes on Allu Arjun's birthday

On Allu Arjun's birthday, actor Varun Konidela took to his Instagram handle and wished prolific actor Allu Arjun a very happy birthday. He shared a photo in which Allu Arjun and Varun Konidela can be seen together and the former can be seen adorably giving a peck on Varun’s cheek. In the photo, they both can be seen dressed in traditional attire where Allu Arjun can be seen wearing a glossy pink sherwani with a golden dupatta on his shoulder. On the other hand, Varun Konidela can be seen in a vibrant sherwani having some elegant and intricate embroidery all over it. The photo also gave a stunning glimpse of a wedding in the background.

In the caption, he wished him and even addressed him as ‘anna’. He then mentioned how Allu Arjun’s Pushpa teaser was terrific and added how much he loved it. Many of their fans took to Varun Konidela’s Instagram and dropped in heart symbols in the comments to depict how lovable they looked. Many of them also stated that Allu Arjun and Varun Konidela looked cute in the photo and even expressed their love by adding heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Varun Konidela’s warm wishes for Allu Arjun on his birthday.

Varun Konidela’s latest projects

After being a significant part of a variety of movies, Varun Konidela has managed to gain massive popularity among fans. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming movies namely Ghani and F3. In Ghani, the actor will be essaying the lead role alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Naveen Chandra, Suniel Shetty and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been scheduled to release this year in July. F3, on the other hand, is expected to release in August 2021 and will include actors namely Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil and others.

