Allu Arjun's Daughter Allu Arha Begins Shooting For Her Maiden Film 'Shakuntalam'

Actor Allu Arjun is a well-known name in the Telugu industry. The actor's entire family has been connected with the entertainment industry for years, and now his four-year-old daughter Arha is all set to make her debut with Shakuntalam. Allu Arha recently began shooting for her first film starring Samantha Akkineni.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of Arha's makeup from her vanity van for the upcoming film Shakuntalam. Sneha Reddy shared a boomerang of her daughter getting ready for the shoot. While Arha was sitting on a chair, Allu Arjun's Pushpa's trailer was being played on a screen in the background.

Last month, Allu Arjun took to his social media handles to announce the debut of his four-year-old daughter. In his social media post, the actor mentioned how his family's fourth-generation begun their career in the entertainment industry. The actor shared an official welcome poster of Arha which read, "Great-granddaughter of Padmasri Allu Ramalingaiah Garu, granddaughter of Sri Allu Aravind Garu, adorable daughter of Sri Allu Arjun and Sneha Garu. Welcome on board Allu Arha as the valiant, little wonder Prince Bharata in Shakuntalam". In the caption, the Race Gurram actor wrote, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut and.". He further added, "I had an altogether different journey with @samantharuthprabhuoffl and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam". Samantha Akkineni also praised Arha in one of her Instagram stories.

The upcoming Telugu film Shakuntalam cast Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the film is expected to be a high budget project. It is being directed by Gunasekhar, who is known for helming the Anushka Shetty starrer Rudhramadevi. In a 2020 interview, Samantha Akkineni also mentioned how Shakuntalam is her dream project.

