Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Chooses Alia Bhatt Over Jacqueline As Her 'favourite Actress'

On March 26, 2021, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her daughter Arha. In the video, Arha can be seen lipsyncing to viral audio in the Instagram Reels section. She was asked by an interviewer to name her "favourite actress" to which she replied with Drive actor Jacqueline Fernandes. When she was asked to spell Jacqueline's full name, she hilariously changed her answer to Sadak 2 actor Alia Bhatt, indicating that Jacqueline's name was difficult to spell.

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha gave cute expressions in her video. She was dressed in a white dress and kept her hair open. She was seated on the floor next to her couch when the video was being recorded.

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha discloses her "favourite Bollywood actress"

Arha's video received loads of love from fans. Many fans called her "Cute" in the comment section. Others dropped laughing emojis and hearts for the video. The 15-second video of Allu Arjun's daughter received more than 1 million views in a day and over 206,000 likes.

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has taken several times to his Instagram handle to share moments with his daughter with his fans. For her birthday on November 21, 2020, he shared a video that he made starring Allu Arha in the lead. They recreated the "classic" Anjali Anjali video from the 1990s.

He wrote in his caption that he was excited to share the video and hoped that his followers would like the video as much as he did. The video received more than 2 million views. Fans shared their love and birthday wishes for the little girl in the comment section. The post received more than 315,000 likes.

Allu Arjun's daughter shows off her acting skills

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy has also taken to her Instagram account several times to show off Allu Arha's modelling skills. In a series of posts, Allu Arha was seen donning a white beaded frock as she was seen smiling and giggling. Her hair was curled and she wore a pair of tiny diamond earrings. The post received more than 415,000 likes.

For Valentine's Day 2021, Allu Arha was all dressed up in a pink frock and tiara on her head. She stood in front of a backdrop full of hearts and pink roses. The pink dress had a giant pink train attached to the back of the dress which made her look like a princess.

Allu Arha's modelling pictures

(Image courtesy: Allu Arjun Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.