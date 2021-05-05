Allu Arjun's Daughter Makes Him 'most Unforgettable Dosa' Inspired By 'Nana's Dosa Step'

Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been under quarantine since he had tested positive for COVID-19. He has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of his children Ayaan and Arha on social media as well. On May 5, 2021, the Rudhramadevi actor took to his Instagram stories to share videos of his daughter Arha making dosas for him. He also joked that she made the south Indian delicacy for him after getting inspired by his famous 'dosa step' from the movie Ala Vaikuntapurramloo.

Allu Arjun's daughter makes dosa for him inspired by his 'dosa step'

In the videos, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is seen putting the dosa batter on the pan and is trying to make them circular in shape. Sharing the video he wrote, "Inspired by Nana's dosa step I guess". After the dosa was cooked and served on the plate, Allu Arjun was left in awe of his daughter and complimented her culinary skills by writing, "Most unforgettable dosa ever by Arha".

Image courtesy- @alluarjunonline Instagram

The 38-year-old actor has also shared a video of his children playing in the garden. The video appears to have been taken from the room where he has quarantined himself. In the video, his son Ayaan is seen keeping the food tray on the table while Arha plays around.

Allu Arjun's health update

Arjun took to his Instagram to inform his fans about his health update a week later he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He wrote that he is doing well and is showing mild symptoms. He further wrote that he is recovering well and is still in quarantine. He also thanked his fans for all the love and prayers they have sent his way.

Allu Arjun's upcoming movie

The poster of Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa was released on the occasion of his birthday on April 8. In the poster, he is stylishly sitting on the bike and waving his hand. He is wearing a white tucked in shirt and a pair of grey trousers. He is also sporting a pair of black sunglasses.

Pushpa is an action-thriller which is directed and written by Sukumar. The cast of the movie also includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil. This is a multi-lingual film that will be released in Telugu Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages as well.

IMAGE @alluarjunonline Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.