Allu Arjun's Fans Celebrate 10 Years Of His Movie 'Badrinath', Call It 'most Hyped Film'

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's movie Badrinath released 10 years ago on June 10. The movie was directed by V. V. Vinayak, written by Chinni Krishna and produced by Allu Aravind. Along with the actor, the cast also includes, Tamannaah, Prakash Raj and Kelly Dorji in the lead roles. As the movie turned 10, netizens went on to celebrate it on Twitter.

Released in the year 2011, the movie revolves around Badri, a skilled warrior trained by a religious Guru and martial arts expert Bheeshma Narayan. An atheist woman falls in love with him, which creates a problem against the rule. The actor plays the role of an Indian samurai who is trained in martial art. The movie also marked the first collaboration of Allu Arjun and Tamannaah Bhatia. While sharing the poster and clips from the movies, fans are celebrating 10 years of Badrinath. Some fans appreciated the actor and his action scenes. Other fans were sad that the movie did not do well in some states. Have a look at it.

The movie was also dubbed in Malayalam which received more positive reviews than the original language. As per IMDb, the movie marked the second 'A' certified movie of Allu Arjun after Vedam released in 2010. This was also the first movie where the actor played the role of a warrior. To learn martial arts for the action scene, the actor received training in Vietnam.

More about Allu Arjun's movies

The actor was last seen in the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie follows the story of a man who is neglected by his father throughout his life. One day, he gets to know that his biological father is actually a businessman and that he was swapped at birth. It features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj while Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Navdeep, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play supporting role.

The actor will be next seen in the power-packed action movie Pushpa. The plot of the film revolves around sandalwood smuggling in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. It is set to release in two parts and the scheduled release date of part one is August 13, 2021.

