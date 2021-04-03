Allu Arjun's First Glimpse As 'Ferocious Pushparaj' Out! Watch 'Pushpa' Teaser Here

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company that has bankrolled Allu Arjun's new movie, Pushpa, has unveiled the first look from the film. As one will soon see, the post through which they did the same contains a small snippet of its titular character running through the woods with what appears to be a bag of jute on his face and his hands tied, as if he is running away from an attempt of putting an end to his life on the part of the other characters in the film. The teaser that contains Pushpa glimpse can be found below.

Pushpa teaser:

As one can see above, the makers have unveiled that the fans will meet the character on April 7th. This seems to be a hint that the much-awaited trailer of Pushpa will be released on that day. However, more details regarding the same, which will be released on the aforementioned date, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Pushpa cast and crew members:

Pushpa is believed to be a film based on the red sandalwood smuggling practice of India. Pushpa cast list, as per IMDb, in addition to Allu Arjun, includes the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapathi Babu, Suneel and Rajsekhar Aningi, amongst others. The director and writer of Allu Arjun's new movie is Sukumar, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed projects like Rangasthalam, 1: Nenokkadine, and Arya, amongst others.

As far as the members of Pushpa's crew are concerned, Devi Sri Prasad will reportedly serve as a music director on the same, while the cinematography and the editing of the film will be taken care of by Miroslaw Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. More details regarding Pushpa will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

As far as Allu Arjun's projects are concerned, he was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. One of the songs from the film, namely Butta Bumma, became an instant viral hit at the time of its release. The film, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.