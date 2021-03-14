Allu Arjun's Movies From 'Vedam' To 'Desamuduru' & More That Are Dubbed In Hindi

Allu Arjun, who is popular for his acting and dancing skills, is also considered to be the ‘stylish’ star amongst his massive fan followers. Arjun has appeared in films such as Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, Parugu, Arya 2 and many others. The award-winning actor has a career spanning over two decades in the entertainment industry. His fan following not only limits to South Indian states but has increased rapidly all over India. He has given many super hit Telugu flicks which are dubbed in many languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and others. Here we’ve got you the list of Allu Arjun's movies which are dubbed in Hindi.

Best of Allu Arjun's movies dubbed in Hindi

Vedam as Antim Faisla

Penned and helmed by Radhakrishna, the Telugu drama was released in 2010. Alongside Allu Arjun, it featured Manoj Manchu, Anushka Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Saranya Ponvannan, Deeksha Seth and others in prominent roles. Allu Arjun's Vedam was a super hit film and later was dubbed in the Hindi language as Antim Faisla.

Parugu as Veerta: The Power

2008’s Parugu was penned and helmed by Bhaskar. It featured Arjun, Sheela and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. It also stars Poonam Bajwa and Jayasudha in crucial cameo roles. It was dubbed in Hindi as Veerta: The Power.

Varudu as Ek Aur Rakshak

Helmed by Gunsekhar, 2010’s Varudu is an action drama that revolves around a soon-to-be-married bride, who is abducted by a man who is obsessed with her. It stars Arya, Arjun, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sayaji Shinde and Brahmanandam. Even though the film performed average at the box-office, it was later dubbed in Hindi under the title, Ek Aur Rakshak.

Desamuduru as Ek Jwalamukhi

2007’s Telugu action drama is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. It features Allu Arjun and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles. The film is one of the biggest hits in Arjun’s career. It was dubbed in Hindi as Ek Jwalamukhi.

Julai as Dangerous Khiladi

2012’s Telugu action and comedy-drama is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It features Arjun, Ileana D’Cruz and Rajendra Prasad in the lead roles. The film received a positive response from the critics as well as the audience and it was a big hit at the box-office. It was dubbed in Hindi as Dangerous Khiladi.

Badrinath as Sangharsh Aur Vijay

Released in 2011, the Telugu action film is directed by VV Vinayak. It stars Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The box-office successful film is dubbed in Hindi as Sangharsh Aur Vijay.

Image Source: Allu Arjun's Twitter