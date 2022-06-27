Allu Arjun's Pic With PV Sindhu Attending An Engagement Ceremony Goes Viral; Fans React

After raising standards with his spectacular performance in Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun is all set to wow the audience with the film's sequel which stars him, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. Meanwhile, the pan-India-star recently attended an engagement ceremony of industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil in Hyderabad where he was clicked with Indian badminton player P. V. Sindhu.

Allu Arjun and PV Sindhu attend engagement ceremony; pics go viral

While attending the ceremony, Allu Arjun looked uber-cool as he sported a black blazer, same coloured pants and white shirt, teamed up with white coloured shoes, while PV Sindhu wore a beautiful ivory-coloured lehenga as they were clicked together in all smiles. Soon after surfacing online, the pics went viral on social media and fans started reacting and caling the celebrities their favourites.

'Two favourite people in one frame'

A netizen took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Allu Arjun & PV Sindhu Two favourite people in one frame #AlluArjun #PVsindhu", while another tweeted, "ICON STAAR @alluarjun with Shuttle Player @Pvsindhu1 At Some Marriage #PushpaTheRule #AlluArjun #PushpaTheRise @AlluArjun (sic)".

Calling Allu Arjun an icon star, a third fan wrote, "Our Icon StAAr #AlluArjun anna & #PVSindhu Garu At Nimmagadda Prasad Son’s Wedding! #PushpaTheRule @alluarjun @Pvsindhu1". Several others dropped heart emojis.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which was directed by Sukumar, while Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media bankrolled the film. The film depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The film was released on 17th December 2022 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics with praises for Allu Arjun's performance and characterisation.

Pushpa: The Rise was a massive commercial hit as it grossed ₹365 crore (US$48 million) at the box office. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. If everything goes as per plan, the film's sequel will be in theatres in December 2022.

