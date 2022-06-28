Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Makers To Release Film's Hindi Version On Massive Scale: Report

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil left fans in awe with their performances in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie came out in December 2021 and became one of the biggest entertainers of the year. It not only managed to impress the masses but also film critics. While the movie was released Pan-India, its Hindi version was a massive hit. The movie came out to be a real treat and now its makers are making big plans for the film's sequel in the Hindi belt.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Pushpa 2 are leaving no stones unturned in making the film a megahit. The film series' director Sukumar has been reportedly working on Pushpa 2's script for months as he wants to take the movie to the next level. According to a source close to the film, the movie is all set to go on floors by August, later this year.

The makers will shoot the movie for over six months during which time multiple action scenes will be shot. the action scenes of the film are allegedly among the most expensive ones ever in Indian cinema. The six-month-long schedule will be followed by a long leg of post-production as the team is eyeing the second half of 2023 for the film's release.

Pushpa 2 makers aiming to release a massive Hindi version

The makers of Pushpa 2 are now aiming to release the film's Hindi version on a massive scale. The film's production company Mythri Movie Makers had partnered with Manish Shah for the first part of the film. However, now for the second part, the makers are looking forward to establishing themselves as a producer in the Hindi belts. They are also reportedly in talks with several studios and distributors for the film's release in Hindi. Moreover, record prices are also up for acquiring the film, but there is a possibility of the production company taking the route that Bahubali and KGF makers took by getting a distributor on board for the film's Hindi belt.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline/@rashmika_mandanna