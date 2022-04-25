Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Makers To Revise Script After 'KGF: Chapter 2' Success: Report

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the expectation from its sequel Pushpa: The Rule has skyrocketed. Amid this, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the director of the film, Sukumar, has stopped the shooting of the second instalment of the Pushpa film franchise.

If the report is to be believed, then the filmmaker reportedly wants to revise the script of Pushpa: The Rule after witnessing the massive success of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Did Sukumar stop Pushpa: The Rule's shooting?

A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama that Pushpa: The Rule's budget was increased by the makers after the success of the first movie. However, now as actioner KGF: Chapter 2 has broken several records, Sukumar reportedly doesn't want to fall behind. To achieve the same, it seems that the filmmaker of the Allu Arjun-starrer has opted to revise the script of the upcoming film.

"Pushpa 2 was planned on a much bigger scale than the first part. When the first part succeeded beyond all expectations, the budget was increased and the action sequences were improved. But now with KGF: Chapter 2 breaking all records, Sukumar wants to up the ante much further. It is likely that the film’s leading man Allu Arjun will now begin shooting for another film while Pushpa 2 undergoes another scriptural and visual upscaling." said the insider as Per Bollywood Hungama. It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the makers of Pushpa: The Rule. Filmmaker Sukumar has neither denied nor confirmed the report as of yet.

Allu Arjun lauds KGF: Chapter 2

Just a day ago, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share his review of KGF: Chapter 2. Along with praising the cast of the film, Allu Arjun also appreciated the technicians and the visual team for putting on a 'spectacular show'. He tweeted, "Big congratulations to KGF2. Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu. My Respect to all technicians. A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2."

Big congratulations to KGF2 . Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjay ji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7 & all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by @RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu . My Respect to all technicians. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 22, 2022

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline/@alwaysramcharan