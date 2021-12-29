Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Crosses Another Milestone; Movie Mints Approx Rs 250 Crores Globally

Pushpa: The Rise has continued to create a storm after an impressive first week at the box office. The film has achieved the milestone in just 10 days. It raked in an estimated Rs 5.75 crores on Tuesday at the Indian Box Office. The film has earned over $3.6 million offshore. With this, Allu Arjun's Pushpa has crossed Rs 250 crores worldwide.

Pushpa earns Rs 250 crores worldwide

With earnings of over Rs 250 crores globally, Pushpa has become the fifth Tollywood movie to go over the assumed numbers. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "#Pushpa shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers in *those circuits* — much, much ahead of #83TheFilm and even #SpiderMan… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 39.95 cr. #India biz… HIT."

The first week was really good for Pushpa as the box office figures were around Rs 229 crore around the world. The makers also shared the same via their Twitter handle, stating, "Blockbuster First Week for #PushpaTheRise With MASSive 229 CR Gross worldwide, #PushpaTheRise enters into the 2nd week in a grand manner #PushpaBoxOfficeSensation." As per the tweet by Hamsini Entertainment, the film grossed Rs 16.30 crores in USA within 10 days.

Allu Arjun gets emotional at Pushpa's success event

At the film's success event that took place over this week, actor Allu Arjun and the film's director got emotional as Allu credited Sukumar for the success of Pushpa. In the speech, the actor could be heard saying, "After five to six years of Arya, I purchased an expensive sports car, as I the stirring to drive a thought came to mind 'how did I come so far in life' and the first person that came to my mind was Sukumar Garu. Without you, I am nothing, sir."

A brief about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise revolves around a struggling tale between the forest residents, where the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers are exporting this rare treasure. Allu Arjun plays the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office.

