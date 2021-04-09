Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Poster Gets Unveiled By Film's Team On Actor's Birthday; See Pic

Allu Arjun who celebrated his birthday on April 8, received a special wish from the team of his forthcoming film Pushpa. The wish came in the form of a poster which revealed the look of the actor in the film. The poster was revealed by Mythri Movies and was shared by the actor himself on his birthday. In the caption, he simply wrote the name of his character in the film which is also the title of the film. The poster had the words, “Happy Birthday Icon Staar” written on it as a tribute to Allu Arjun on his birthday.

Pushpa poster released on Allu Arjun's birthday

Allu Arjun's Pushpa poster sees him riding a motorcycle in a gritty avatar while waving his hand in the picture. He has a disgruntled look on his lips, as can be seen. He's dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a white shirt, he also has a pair of black sunglasses perched on the bridge of his nose in the poster. The creators of Pushpa unveiled the first trailer of the film to make his day even more memorable. The film's trailer shows Allu Arjun portraying a red sandal smuggler.

Fans and followers of the actor took to the comments to convey their regards to the actor and state their take on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa poster. They wished the actor a happy birthday and showered their blessings on him. Many people took the opportunity to comment on the look he was portraying and said that while he looked very handsome as usual. People also wished him well for his upcoming film saying that they could not wait to see Allu Arjun on the screen once again and were sure that the film would be another blockbuster to add to Allu Arjun’s list.

Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay, as well as Vennela Kishore star in Sukumar's film Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film and the filming of Pushpa is moving along quickly. The release date for the film has been announced for August 13, 2021. Allu Arjun's forthcoming film AA 21, is also making headlines. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with GA2 Pictures and directed by Koratala Siva.

