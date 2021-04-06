Allu Arjun's Pushpa Prelude To Mohanlal's New Film, How South Celebs Spent Their Weekend

The weekend was quite busy for many south celebrities. Some shared BTS photos from sets while some released teasers for their upcoming films. From Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Mohanlal's new movie, find out how celebrities from the south spent their weekend -

Weekend round-up for celebs from the south

Allu Arjun celebrates his son's birthday in the Maldives

South Indian star Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle on April 3 to share a birthday post for his son. The actor shared a picture with his family. In the picture, Allu Arjun's son Ayaan can be seen cutting a cake while the actor's wife Sneha holds his hand. The picture also features his little daughter Allu Arha. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana". Take a look below.

Mohanlal announces release for video song teaser

Indian actor Mohanlal is all set to appear in the upcoming historical war film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Mohanlal's new movie is scheduled to release on May 13, 2021. The actor shared a tweet on April 4, 2021, telling fans that the first video song teaser for the film will release today, April 5, at 5 pm. Take a look at the actor's tweet below.

Rashmika Mandanna's unveils first look poster from 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu'

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna celebrates her 25th birthday today on April 5. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film treated her fans to the first look poster of Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. The production house of the film released the first look poster via Twitter. Take a look below.

Sai Pallavi shares photoshoot pics from the promotion of 'Love Story'

Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share photos of her in a sari from her latest photoshoot for the promotion of her upcoming movie Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya. The actress wore an icy blue organza saree with silk embroidery all over. She paired the sari with a sleeveless blouse and accessorized it with a pair of silver earrings. The actress even shared an honest disclaimer in her caption saying, "P.S. The pictures have been retouched!!!". Take a look below.

Nani Shares Picture From The Sets Of 'Tuck Jagadish'

Indian actor Nani gave fans a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming film, Tuck Jagadish. In the image, the actor can be seen seated in some mucky land with his trousers folded. Nani's Instagram often features photos from sets to give fans an insight into what happens on the sets. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a chair with sunglasses and a watch while posing for the camera. The crew in the background can be seen setting up a shot with the help of cranes and a number of people. Take a look below.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: First look out

Mythri Movie Makers, the production company responsible for Allu Arjun's Pushpa, recently unveiled the actor's first look from the film. The short video features the titular character running through the woods. The filmmakers released the first look from the film as an official prelude, take a look below.

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' movie teaser unveiled

Dulquer Salmaan announced the release of his upcoming film's teaser on his Instagram handle. The actor shared the post with the caption, "A small teaser of SI Aravind Karunakaran in #Salute is out! A role and film I´ve thoroughly enjoyed performing and being a part of. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one on the big screen !!!". Take a look at the actor's post below.

Image sources - Allu Arjun Instagram, Mohanlal Instagram