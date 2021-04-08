Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Teaser: '80 Seconds Of Class Action' Say Fans; Check More Reactions

Indian actor Allu Arjun is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor's birthday also marked the launch of his upcoming movie's teaser. Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser made a thrilling opening on YouTube. Pushpa teaser has crossed 11 million views with over 600 thousand hits. The teaser of the film has created noise among viewers. The audience has been reacting to the teaser ever since it was released.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser release

Pushpa teaser made a grand premiere on April 7, 2021. The actor would be portraying a smuggler Pushpa Raj in the upcoming film. The film is set for a pan India release on August 13, 2021. The film also casts Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

The film's teaser made a tremendous impression on the viewers. Both YouTube and Twitter saw reactions in bulk for Pushpa Raj teaser. Fans of the actor are already calling the movie a blockbuster. Here's how fans of the actor have reacted on YouTube.

Fans reaction on Twitter

The social media platform Twitter has been seeing the '#Pushpa' trend in India. Pushpa Raj teaser has gained much attention from the viewers with its compilation of action sequence. A Twitter user complimented Allu Arjun's dedication towards his role in the film.

The trailer also caught the attention of film distributor Raj Bansal. Raj Bansal in his tweet wrote 'The teaser of @alluarjun is a surprise packet for me in these times of #coronavirus Can’t wait to see this film in a theatre. Outstanding. #PushpaRaj #PushpaOnAug13 #PushpaTeaser'.

The teaser of @alluarjun is a surprise packet for me in these times of #coronavirus Can’t wait to see this film in a theatre. Outstanding. #PushpaRaj #PushpaOnAug13 #PushpaTeaser — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) April 7, 2021

A Twitter user called the film's teaser a 'birthday treat' for Allu Arjun's fans. The user also tagged the writer and director of the film Sukumar. He also mentioned the production company Mythri Movie Makers.

Social media influencer Rohit Jaiswal wrote a one-word review for the teaser of the film. He simply called the teaser 'blockbuster'. Here is his tweet.

