Allu Arjun's PushpaRaj Character To Be Introduced Today; Makers Share Prelude Clip

As Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Telugu action thriller movie is nearing its release date, the makers are frequently dropping in interesting updates about the movie. The makers recently dropped a date and time to introduce Allu Arjun’s character, PushpaRaj, from the film to escalate the curiosity of fans. Read ahead to know the Pushpa movie release date along with Allu Arjun’s character introduction.

Allu Arjun’s PushpaRaj to be introduced today

Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the Pushpa team has been all set to share the first look of Allu Arjun’s PushpaRaj. The makers recently took to their Twitter handle and shared this post with all the fans stating that the day was finally here to illustrate the first look of Allu Arjun’s ferocious Pushpa character, PushpaRaj, at 6:12 pm. The makers then added a link to the prelude clip of the movie in which a view of a forest is depicted with a man running with his hands tied to the back and his face covered. The video clip then flashes the date and time when the ferocious character PushpaRaj will be introduced. The Twitter post also included the Pushpa movie cast including Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Allu Arjun’s movie and have been showing their eagerness to get a glimpse of his character from the film. The moment this news flashed on Twitter, fans became thrilled and commented that they were waiting for it. Many fans also stated that they could not wait further while many of them dropped in heart and fire symbols along with heart-eyed emojis in the comments to depict their love and amazement for Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions when the revelation time of PushpaRaj’s look was released.

Waiting anna ðŸ¤© — Ashok Bunny (@Ashok8175) April 7, 2021

Pushpa movie release date, cast & more

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa release date has been set for August 13, 2021. The movie will also have dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The cast of the movie includes Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and others.

Image Source- Allu Arjun's Instagram