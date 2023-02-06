Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan Gifts Him A Truck That Has A Pushpa Connection

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan recently surprised his dad with a cute gift. It was a truck with 'Pushpa' written on the top. The Arya actor was impressed with the gift.

He took to social media and gave a glimpse of the adorable gift. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Cutest gift from my sweetheart soul Ayaan Chinni Babu #Pushpa."

See the post below:

The gift from Allu Arjun's son is winning hearts online and has also left people anticipating the updates of Pushpa 2.

As soon as the post was dropped, several celebrities and fans flooded the comments section. While some praised Ayaan's efforts, many asked about the sequel updates.

A user, by the name Allu Rahul, commented, "Waiting for Pushpa 2 update ." Another user penned, "Such a thoughtful gift, loved the efforts he put in to create this masterpiece." Another comment read, "Can't wait for Pushpa 2. When will it be released? Plz, tell Allu, sir. Eagerly waiting."

Allu Arjun's professional life

On the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to appear in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rule. He is currently busy with the shooting of the film. Currently, the team of Pushpa: The Rise is in Vizag for a 10-day shoot.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa made a special place in the viewer's hearts with the actors' action-packed performance, entertaining storyline, super-hit dialogues, and big hit songs like Oo Antava.

After the sequel of Pushpa, the actor is teaming up with director Atlee for an action-packed movie. Reportedly, Lyca Productions has offered Allu Arjun a huge remuneration of Rs. 100 crores for this movie. After that, he will be appearing in Venu Sriram's directorial Icon.