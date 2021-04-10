Allu Arjun's Weekly Roundup: Celebrating Birthday To 'Pushpa' Teaser Release, Take A Look

South actor Allu Arjun is having a big week as his highly-anticipated film Pushpa’s teaser and first look poster has finally released. Amidst this, the actor also celebrated his 39th birthday, by greeting fans outside his apartment. If you have failed to stay updated about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor’s whereabouts this week, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here’s taking a quick glance at the entire week of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s birthday

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have affected the grand celebration of Allu Arjun’s birthday, it did not demotivate the actor’s fans to express their love for the star. On his 39th birthday, Allu Arjun’s fans gathered in large number outside his house to extend their wishes and catch a glimpse of the Pushpa actor. The crowd began chanting his name as he stood on the boundary wall of his house to greet the fans. Check out the footage below:

Allu Arjun attends Pushpa teaser launch

The makers of Allu Arjun’s forthcoming film, Pushpa, launched the teaser of the film during a grand event which was held on April 7. The lead actor of the film, took to his Instagram space to thank his fans for their love. While sharing the picture, the star articulated, “Thank you all soo much for the love . It was a memorable event . Thank you soo much @aryasukku @mythriofficial and many more”. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by him:

Allu Arjun on his fans’ feud with Mahesh Babu

Recently, Bollywood Hungama shared a series of snippets of the actor’s interview which went viral on the internet this week. Among many things, the actor can be seen sharing his candid reaction on how he feels upon watching all the online battle that goes on between his and Mahesh Babu’s fan clubs. According to Allu Arjun, the healthy battle is acceptable only until the time it doesn’t involve explicit language and defaming tactics. Soon after, he also said that the battles are ‘not right altogether’ as there should be respect between the fanbases.

