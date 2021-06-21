Allu Arjun's Wife Shares Niece's Video Of Dancing To Drake Song As 'school Reopens'; Watch

Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram and shared a video of her niece dancing as she celebrated the reopening of her school. Sneha Reddy shared the video of Arjun's older brother Allu Bobby's daughter Anvitha. Allu's niece could be seen dancing to Drake's song One Dance.

Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy shares niece's video

Sneha Reddy shared a video of her niece doing the viral One Dance challenge. Arjun's niece was seen showing off her moves as she celebrated the reopening of her school. While sharing the video, Sneha in he caption wrote "July 1st school reopens".

Allu Arjun's older brother Allu Bobby commented on the video and wrote that whenever he asked his daughter to dance she didn't, but maybe her aunt is special. His comment read "Nice! She won't dance, if I asked, pinni is special... "

Fans react to Allu Arjun's niece's video

Fans quickly reacted to Allu Arjun's niece's video and left their comments. One fan commented that Avanthi danced just like her uncle Allu Arjun. While other fans commented that she looked really cute. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Sneha Reddy shares video of Allu Arjun celebrating Father's day

Allu Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram and shared a video of Allu Arjun and their two kids as they celebrated father's day. In the video, the actor could be seen cutting the cake with his kids, son Ayaan and daughter Arha. While posting the video, Sneha in the caption wrote that the kids were "forever #daddysgirl and #daddysboy."

Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the action thriller film Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil who will be making his debut in the Telugu film industry. The plot of the movie is based on the real-life events of red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie will be released in two parts, with the first part of the film scheduled to release on 13 August 2021.

IMAGE: ALLU ARJUN'S INSTAGRAM