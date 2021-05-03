Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Enjoys A Movie Session With Kids In His Absence; Watch

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy is known to be among the active film personalities on social media, frequently posting her pictures on Instagram. While the content that Arjun himself posts on his own social handles is usually related to his films, Sneha often shares glimpses of moments with her family with their fans, and has recently posted another family video that shows how they spent their time on Sunday. In the absence of Allu Arjun, Sneha and her children are seen watching a film together on television.

Sneha Reddy enjoys a movie session with kids

Allu Arjun had recently announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had thus decided to isolate himself for his recovery. While he cannot be around his family for the time being, Sneha went on to have a movie session with her daughter and son. She posted a short video in her recent Instagram story, that shows both her children watching a film on TV in her company. Both the children can be visibly seen glued to the television, and her son Ayaan even looked at the camera with an excited smile.

A few days ago, Allu Arjun had penned a brief note for his fans on Instagram informing them that he had contracted the virus. He began his message by sharing the news and saying that he had decided to quarantine himself at home while following all the given protocols. After asking everyone he has come in contact with to get themselves tested, the actor also asked his fans to “stay safe” and “get vaccinated” whenever their turn arrives. He concluded his message by requesting everyone to “not worry”, as he was doing “fine”.

Allu Arjun has been working on his highly anticipated film Pushpa, which is still currently under production. While the film has been currently given the release date of August 13 this year, it may face a delay as the actor is still on his way to recovery. He was last seen in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opposite Pooja Hegde. Some of his other popular films include Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, Sarrainodu, and many more.