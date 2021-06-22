Allu Sirish Begins His Own Fitness Series Titled 'Training Day', Fans Call It "vera Level"

Tollywood actor Allu Sirish is an avid fitness enthusiast and that is no secret to his fans. Just a look at his lean and muscular physique gives a hint at how much does the star work towards maintaining it. Now, on Tuesday morning, the actor announced that he has started his very own fitness video series titled ‘Training Day’ to lead his followers towards a healthy lifestyle. The intense back workout video shared by the star has not only given fitness inspiration to netizens but has also gotten many in awe of the star.

Allu Sirish’s fitness series Training Day

In the volume 1 video from his fitness series, Allu Sirish begins his gym session by warming up with skipping ropes. Soon after, the actor levels up the 30-second video by performing vigorous exercises like lifting and pulling heavyweight. Allu Sirish does pull-ups, single-hand dumbbell press, wide grip lat pulldown, and more. while sharing the clip Allu Sirish wrote, “I am yet to reach my fitness goals. "Training Day", is a short video series where I take along with me through my journey. Tag along! #AStrainingday #backworkout” (sic). Check out the fitness video shared by the actor below:

As soon as the announcement surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of Allu Sirish went gaga over it. A fan said, “You're the best we stan the best”, another wrote “Vera level”. Red heart and fire emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Sirish is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic flick Prema Kadanta. Helmed by Rakesh Sashii, the movie features Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady of the film. On May 27, the actor took to Twitter to share a teaser poster of his upcoming film. The poster gave off romantic vibes, as the film’s couple stood in an embrace, and their hands on the glass are covering their faces. The movie will be produced by GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts. Take a look at the poster here:

(Image: Allu Sirish's Instagram)

