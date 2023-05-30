Allu Sirish Releases Buddy Trailer, First Look Poster On His Birthday | Watch

On the occasion of Allu Sirish's birthday today (May 30), the first look poster of his upcoming film Buddy was unveiled, along with the release of the film's trailer. The gripping trailer begins with a group of menacing goons traveling in a metro. Donning all-black attire and masks, they receive instructions from their leader to inflict a "brutal death" upon someone named Teddy. The leader reveals Teddy's wanted poster and announces a staggering cash reward of $10,000,000,000 to whoever finds him. Amidst this, the trailer shifts its focus to Teddy, who can be seen enjoying himself and dancing in the metro.

As the goons enter the metro armed with weapons, approaching Teddy, Allu Sirish makes a grand entry by hurling a burning bottle at them. He swiftly engages in a fierce fight, defeating and eliminating the goons. Realizing that Teddy is not alone, the gang leader calls for more reinforcements. Allu Sirish addresses Teddy as "Buddy" and instructs him to prepare himself. In a thrilling climax, both Allu Sirish and Teddy unleash a barrage of gunfire, intensifying the action-packed sequence.

Buddy's first look poster out

Sirish took to social media to share the exciting first look poster of his upcoming film Buddy. The poster showcases him in an intense pose, wielding a gun, while his companion and 'Buddy' Teddy stands beside him. Sharing the captivating poster on his Instagram account, he expressed his anticipation for the action-packed adventure, urging his followers to brace themselves for an exhilarating ride. His tweet included the caption, "Buckle up for an action-packed ride and catch the first glimpse of my Buddy." Fans and followers eagerly responded to the post, eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Buckle up for an action packed rise and catch the first glimpse of my "Buddy". @StudioGreen2https://t.co/4n6RrsBAcQ pic.twitter.com/D5VlCM57nj — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2023

More about Buddy

Buddy is a remake of the 2021 fantasy action Tamil film Teddy It revolves around the intriguing concept of a Teddy bear infused with a human soul. The movie is directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, known for his unique storytelling style. Additionally, the Telugu version of the film is directed and written by Sam Anton. Fans can anticipate the release of this captivating film, as it is set to hit theaters later this year, promising an engaging and fascinating cinematic experience.