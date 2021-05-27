Allu Sirish Shares Teaser Poster For 'Sirish 6'; Title And Official Poster Out On May 30

Allu Sirish is all set to grace the silver screen once again after a long gap of two years. On May 27, the actor took to Twitter to share a teaser poster of his untitled next with Anu Emmanuel. He announced that the title and the first look poster for the film will be released on May 30, which is also his birthday.

Allu Sirish releases a teaser poster for "Sirish 6"

Allu Sirish shared the teaser poster for his next film the yet-untitled "Sirish 6" since it is the actor's sixth movie in the industry since his debut in 2013. The teaser poster shows Sirish and Anu Emmanuel behind a water-stained glass. The poster gives off romantic vibes, as the couple is standing in an embrace, and their hands on the glass are covering their faces.

The poster does not feature any further details except the lead cast, director and the production house. "Sirish 6" will be directed by Rakesh Sasi who has also directed films like Vijetha and Jatha Kalise. The movie will be produced by GA2 Pictures, a division of Geetha Arts. The official poster and the title of the film will be released at 11 am on Sunday, May 30, 2021. May 30 is coincidentally also Allu Sirish's birthday. Fans of the actor also wished him a happy birthday in much advance.

Actor Sunaina also commented on Allu Sirish's post. She is mainly known for her work in the Tamil Industry. Sunaina commented saying that she is very excited to see Allu Sirish's next film.

Finally! ✨ very excited to see this one, Sirish! — SUNAINAA (@TheSunainaa) May 27, 2021

More about "Sirish 6" cast - Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel

Allu Sirish was recently seen alongside Heli Daruwala in the music video for Vilayati Sharaab which is sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. The music video has over 109 million views on YouTube. He was last seen in the Telugu movie ABCD - American Born Confused Desi which is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name featuring Dulquer Salmaan.

Anu Emmanuel is known mainly for her roles in the Telugu Film Industry. She made her debut in Telugu and Malayalam films in 2016 with Majnu and Action Hero Biju, respectively. She made her Tamil film debut in 2017 with Thupparivaalan. "Sirish 6" will be the first time seeing Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel together on screen. Anu has previously worked with Sirish's elder brother and actor Allu Arjun in the movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

(Image: Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's Instagram)