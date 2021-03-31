Allu Sirish Wishes Rumoured Girlfriend Anu Emmanuel On Instagram; Latter Calls It "adorbs"

South Indian actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are rumoured to be in a relationship. Recently, Allu Sirish's Instagram featured a video of Anu Emmanuel on the occasion of her birthday, thus adding fuel to the rumours.

The video was a compilation of Anu's various other funny videos. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "I know I'm late to wish but I'm making it up with this video. Happy birthday, psycho! Have a great, busy, happy year ahead" in his captions. Anu Emmanuel left a comment on the post saying the video was really adorable.

Anu Emmanuel will next be seen in the action-drama film written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. The movie will also feature actors like Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jagapati Babu in lead roles.

Fans react to Allu Sirish's recent post

Fans quickly spammed the comment section with heart emoticons. One fan wrote that the video was really cute and that they would die if someone made a video like this for them. Another wrote that they really loved the actor's recent song. While another fan wrote that they were in love with the video. Most of the fans left birthday wishes for Anu Emmanuel in the comments. One fan wished the actress and called her a fashion queen.

Allu Sirish's latest music video 'Vilayati Sharab'

Actor Allu Sirish was recently seen shaking a leg in his latest music video Vilayati Sharab with actress Heli Daruwala. The singers of the song were Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. The actor was seen as a rickshaw driver in the music video. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a poster of his song. While sharing the photo, he wrote, "I'm so excited to play an auto driver in Vilayati Sharab, something I've not done in Telugu films also. Thanks to my dir Adil Shaik for presenting me newly like this. The song is out on Monday, 22nd March. Can't wait for all of you to fall in love with Darshan & Neeti's voice, Lijo and DJ Chetas' music and of course Heli & me too." The music video was released on 22nd March and currently has over 85 million views on Youtube.

Source: Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel's Instagram

