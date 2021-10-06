'Alone': Mohanlal Unveils Title Of Next Action-thriller With Shaji Kailas After 12 Years

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal who is reuniting with director Shaji Kailas in an upcoming action film recently took to Instagram and shared a video from the title launch of the film. The upcoming film has been titled Alone and will mark the collaboration of Mohanlal with Shaji Kailas after a gap of 12 years. Apart from unveiling the title, the veteran actor also The superstar, who revealed the title poster of Alone, opened up about the project and working again with director Shaji Kailas, in the event.

The video began with the actor addressing the people present at the event. Followed by this, he presented the title of the film. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Unveiling the title of Aashirvad Cinemas' 30th movie directed by Shaji Kailas @antonyperumbavoor #Shajikailas @aashirvadcine #Alone.”

Mohanlal announces his next film with Shaji Kailas after 12 years

While addressing the people at the title launch, the actor said, “We are launching the title of the 30th project of Aashirvad Cinemas. Shaji Kailas, who helmed the first film of Aashirvad Cinemas - Narasimham, is directing this project. Shaji and I have collaborated on several films in the past. Shaji's heroes are always strong and brave. And the real hero is always alone, and you will realise it when you watch this film."

The title launch puts an end to the speculations hovering around the genre of the film which suggested that the Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas project is a mass thriller that comes in the lines of Narasimham. As per the latest media reports, the forthcoming movie is a thriller that will feature Mohanlal in an action-hero avatar. The superstar's silhouette that is shown in the title design also suggests the same.

The script of the film Alone is written by Rajesh Jayaraman, Abhinandan Ramanujam is the DOP of the project. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score. Don Max handles the editing. Santhosh Raman is the production designer of the project. Alone is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavooor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film 12th Man. In the film, the actor will be stepping into the shoes of the lead character. The film is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The proud director shared a picture of himself with Mohanlal and the team behind 12th Man to announce that the film has wrapped up shooting.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Mohanlal