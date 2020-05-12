Amala Paul Talks About Being 'unbearably Unhappy & Finding True Happiness' In Cryptic Post

Considered as one of the most prominent faces of the South Indian film industry, Amala Paul has time and again impressed masses with her performances in movies. Apart from movies, the actor is also known for her outspoken nature and has created headlines for speaking her mind in the past. Recently, Amala Paul shared a picture of herself and spoke about the necessity of being ‘unbearably happy’. Read details.

Amala Paul recently addressed the issue of being ‘unbearably happy and finding true happiness’ with a post on social media. Amala Paul shared a picture of herself, which features the actor posing for a happy picture in a thigh-slit one-piece chocolate-coloured outfit. With the picture shared, Amala mentioned that it's important that people explore their conscience and become unbearably unhappy, in order to find true happiness. Take a look at the picture shared:

Here is what the actor wrote: “Kafka said: 'I have the true feeling of myself only when I'm unbearably unhappy.' I believe it's important that we all explore our conscience and become unbearably unhappy, if the need be, in order to find true happiness. Shot by: my chakudoo @shaanmu 💋 (sic)”

Amala seemingly has a knack for entertain her fans on social, as the actor often shares pictures and videos amid the lockdown. Recently, Amala Paul, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her social media platforms to share a picture of herself standing alongside her mother and brother. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Amala on the professional front:

Amala was last seen in the much-loved film, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, which is a forest survival story of a woman and two kids against some antagonists, who are after their lives. Directed by K.R. Vinoth, the film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi. Amala Paul will be next seen in Cadaver, which also stars Riythwika and Munshikanth in prominent roles. Expected to release in 2021, the film is directed by Anoop Panicker.

