Amala Paul Voices Disdain On Portrayal Of 'perfect Women', Teaches To Put Self First

Actor Amala Paul recently featured in the Netflix anthropology titled, Pitta Kathalu. Helmed by BV Nandini Reddy, in her segment namely Meera, the actor portrayed the role of a domestic abuse survivor. Now, on International Women’s Day 2021, Amala Paul recalled watching ‘perfect women’ in Bollywood movies as a kid.

Amala Paul on ‘Perfect Women’

In a post shared by Netflix India, Amala Paul details about believing in the concept of ‘perfect women’ with a ‘great marriage, happy husband and children’. However, the actor feels that reality is far away from it. During the interaction, Amala candidly spoke about wanting to see stories that explore the ‘grey side’ of any relationship.

The actor wants to see more content surrounding the insecurities, fears and trauma a human develops from their childhood or relationships. Amala wishes there were more movies that taught everyone to love oneself along with encouraging people to prioritise themselves and put themselves on the top of the list. For the unversed, her role in Pitta Kathalu is speculated to be brushed with her personal experience of failed relationships.

Amala Paul was previously married to director AL Vijay who she met during the shoot of Deiva Thirumagal. The duo tied the knot in 2014, however, after 3 years of the wedding, the duo filed for divorce. The reason for the separation was alleged to be the disagreement between Amala and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. Now, the actor wants more content around the harsh reality of marriage. In the interaction, she questions the portrayal of ‘perfect women’ and the implications it has on the minds of young girls.

Her recent venture, Pitta Kathalu was highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Overwhelmed with the love she received for her role, the actor took to Instagram to thank her fans. While doing so, the actor also thanked OTT giant Netflix for giving her a great opportunity. Take a look at it below:

Still reeling in from all the love you guys have showered upon #Meera. Thank you @netflix_in for the great opportunity and supporting freedom of creation and expression

