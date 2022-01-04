Popular OTT platform Amazon prime recently released the trailer of its upcoming anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa. The five episodes of the anthology are all set to premiere on this festive season of Pongal on January 14, and it is the second installment of the 2020 anthology series.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa trailer

After taking a look at the trailer, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, which is a five-story series, is about individuals attempting to find predictability and carry on with their lives as per their own preferences during the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is set against the backdrop of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, which overburdened our medical care system and pushed the country to the edge of total collapse.

About the film Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa

Putham Pudhu Kaalai consists of five short movies, that have been helmed by different directors of the Tamil film industry. The film significantly hyped the thought of how the lockdown constrained everybody to return to their homes, accommodate and bond with their relatives. It is was about individuals attempting to figure out the pandemic-prompted lockdown and battling to adapt themselves to the difficult situation. Each story - Mugakavasa Mutham, Loners, Mouname Paarvayaai, Nizhal Tharum Idham, and The Mask - beautifully imparts the spirit of resilience and melancholy but with a glimmer of hope, looking towards a new dawn. This film is all about hope, connection and love. The five stories are directed by five different known directors of Kollywood cinema namely Halitha Shameem, Balaji Mohan, Richard Anthony, Surya Krishna, and Madhumita.

Starcast of the film

The first short story titled-Mugakavasa Mutham features Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam in lead roles. The second one Loners has Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das in lead roles. In the third film, we can see Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai playing the lead. Whereas, The Mask stars Surya Krishna with Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan in the lead roles. Mouname Paarvayaai is directed by Madhumita and it stars Nadiya Moidu and Joju George.

According to the Indian Express, director of Mouname Paarvayaai, Madhumita expressed her thoughts on the film.

She said, “In these two years of lockdowns and isolation, we’ve been given an opportunity to evaluate & re-evaluate our perspective on relationships. This film is my take on the relationship between a middle-aged couple, portrayed by Nadiya Moidu and Joju George, living by themselves. The people behind the voice tend to fade in the background as life’s everyday drudgery takes the forefront. What do we do then, when this certainty is confronted by an uncertain future?''

Image: Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN