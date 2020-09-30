Gautham Menon And THESE Other Directors To Join Hands For Amazon Prime’s New Anthology

Amazon Prime will soon be coming up with a Tamil anthology project which will feature five short films curated by five acclaimed directors from the South Indian film industry. The short films will depict some feel-good stories ranging from different time periods. The OTT platform has released a brief teaser regarding the same which shows filmmakers Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sudha Kongara, and Karthik Subbaraj creating their own short films for the anthology which will be titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai.

5 directors to come together for Amazon Prime's anthology

The OTT streaming platform will be releasing the anthology sometime this year and will do so with an efficient promotional plan as well as a considerable gap between their other projects. The platform has been backing some quality films in the regional sphere for quite some time now.

Talking about the filmmakers who will be associated with the project, Suhasini has been part of films like Nenjathai Thillate, Madhumalar, and Palaivana Solai as an actor. She is known for directing movies like Indira and Penn. Rajiv is known for directing movies like Minsara Kinavu, Sarva Thala Mayam, and Morning Raga. Filmmaker Gautham is known for his previous works like Yennai Arindhaal starring superstar Thala Ajith in the main role. He also directed movies like Nadunisi Naigal and Vaaranam Aiyaaram. Sudha on the other hand has directed movies like Drohi and the Bollywood movie, Saala Khadoos starring R Madhavan. Karthik is known for directing movies like Pizza, Petta, Iraivi, and Jigarthanda. Take a look at the promo of Putham Pudhu Kaalai which was released by the OTT streaming platform on their social media.

Putham Pudhu's teaser was full of intrigue

The short teaser also showed different elements being used to depict the films which will be directed by these filmmakers. Suhasini's part showed a woman holding a steel container while Rajiv's part showed a girl lying on the floor. Gautham's section from the teaser had a picture of a gramophone while Sudha's part from the same has a picture of a couple. Lastly, Karthik's part has a silhouette of a person sitting in a car.

