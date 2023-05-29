Kannada actor Ambareesh’s 71st birth anniversary took place on Monday (May 29). To commemorate the occasion, his wife Sumalatha shared a short clip on her Instagram handle featuring multiple unseen pictures of the Ambareesha star. It depicted Ambareesh at various stages of his life

One of the images in the montage read, "Miss you today more than ever. Need your presence more than ever. Feel your blessings more than ever. Love you today more than ever. Forever & ever, happy 71st birthday dearest rebel."

Kannada actor Darshan also took to his Twitter handle to give a tribute to the star. His tweet roughly translated to, “Unforgettable birthday of our beloved Mandya boy Ambi Appaji. Even though he is physically separated, he is always alive in our minds mentally. His direct speech and the ideals he has maintained are a model for today's generation.” He also tagged Sumalatha in his post.

ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಗಂಡು ಅಂಬಿ ಅಪ್ಪಾಜಿ ರವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನಾಚರಣೆಯನ್ನು ಎಂದು ಮರೆಯಲಾಗದು. ದೈಹಿಕವಾಗಿ ಅಗಲಿದರೂ ಮಾನಸಿಕವಾಗಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಮನಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸದಾ ಜೀವಂತವಾಗಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅವರ ನೇರ ನುಡಿ ಹಾಗೂ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದ ಪ್ರೀತಿ-ಆದರ್ಶಗಳು ಇಂದಿನ ಪೀಳಿಗೆಗೂ ಮಾದರಿ. We all miss him @sumalathaA pic.twitter.com/caID8Dr4zo — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) May 29, 2023

More about Kannada superstar Ambareesh

Ambareesh made his acting debut with Puttana Kanagal’s 1972 film, Naagarahaavu. He got his first break in the industry thanks to the recommendation of one of his closest friends, Sangram Singh. He portrayed the role of an antagonist. He was also known as the Kali Yuga Karna for his kind nature and charity donation he used to make to other people from the industry. He holds the distinction for having played the lead the most times in Kannada cinema, with over 208 films. Ambareesh was also the first Kannada actor to open the Karnataka Government's renowned Mysore Dasara festival.

Along with being an actor, Ambareesh was also a successful politician. He joined the Congress party in 1994 but won a seat in the 1998 General Elections as a Janata Dal candidate. He was ultimately dissatisfied with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award and resigned in 2009. Ambareesh began having health problems in 2014. He died of a heart attack on November 24, 2018. His wife Sumalatha is also an actor and politician. The couple are parents to a son, Abhishek, who is also an actor.