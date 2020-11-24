Ambareesh's Death Anniversary: Wife Sumalatha Pens A Heartening Post For Late Husband

On the occasion of Ambareesh's second death anniversary, his wife Sumaltha penned down an emotional note for the Mooru Janma actor and former Lok Sabha MP on her Instagram. It has been two years to Ambareesh's death as the South Indian actor passed away on November 24, 2018, at a private hospital in Bangalore. The actor's demise was a major shock to all his fans and admirers. Read on to know her heartwarming note for her late husband.

Also Read | Ashiesh Roy Passes Away: Munmun Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee And Hansal Mehta Express Their Grief

Sumalatha's post for Ambareesh on his second death anniversary

Actor Ambareesh's death had the whole Kannada film industry paying homage to one of the most celebrated actors. Ambareesh was cremated with full state honours and also received a 21-gun salute. Ambareesh's age at the time of his passing away was 66. Today, on the second death anniversary of the actor, his wife Sumalatha has penned down a heartwarming note for the actor.

She shared a picture with Ambareesh and captioned it, "2 years..I close my eyes longing to see you again ..I close my ears so that I can hear you again.. But I can't close my heart .. which has to hold this mighty love , this unique force , all the memories ..all the time ..no heart in this world can be big enough to hold what you were..what you are...what you will be ..forever.. 2 years ..Of being without you.. Of remembering you each second & realising the value of each second I spent with you.. Of reliving all the moments God gave me ..to know you.. admire you..to love you..to being cared by you.. Till my last breath..You will be there ..in every breath I take ..every time I smile or cry...because I know if I falter , if I stumble or fall ..your tremendous strength will hold me straight & be there forever protecting meIts not me who lives now..Its you who lives through me. Till we are one again. Till then..hold my heart & keep me strong".

Also Read | Ashiesh Roy Passes Away At 55 Due To Kidney-related Ailments

Also Read | What Was Late Actor Asif Basra's Role In The Web Series Paatal Lok?

See the full post and its caption here:

The cause of Ambareesh's death is said to be breathing problems which began in the year 2014 for the former Lok Sabha MP. The actor finally succumbed to a cardiac arrest on November 24, 2018. His famous films include Habba, Operation Antha, Rowdy & MLA, Nagara Hole and Utkarsha.

Also Read | RIP Asif Basra: Kareena Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar Pay Tribute

Image Credits: Sumalatha Ambareesh Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.