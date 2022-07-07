Amid the massive uproar that erupted across the country over the poster of the documentary film 'Kaali', filmmaker Leena Manimekalai remained unapologetic as she posted another controversial picture on Thursday morning. The filmmaker's latest post comes a day after Twitter pulled down her tweet defending her documentary "Kaali" in response to a legal demand.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker posted a picture of a man dressed (probably for a play) as Lord Shiva and can be seen smoking. The post was captioned as 'Elsewhere....'.

'Kaali' poster stirs row

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster has enraged netizens and sparked outrage across the country. Apart from this, the LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background of the poster. Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked fury among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments.

After receiving flak on social media, Leela Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. The director explained the idea behind the documentary and said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena Manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena Manimekalai.”

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police filed separate FIRs against Manimekalai over the controversial poster. Furthermore, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa had urged the Canadian authorities to take down all "provocative material" related to the film after it received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the "disrespectful depiction" of Hindu gods. "Kaali" was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Under attack for the poster, Manimekalai had on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.

(Image: Twitter/@LeenaManimekali)