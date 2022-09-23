Amid Oscars Buzz For 'RRR', SS Rajamouli Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency CAA

After the smashing success of RRR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli signed with American talent agency CAA, as per Deadline. The director most recently helmed the Indian box office hit RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), which has generated more than $132M at the global box office since its release in March. The movie ranks as India’s third highest-grossing film of all time.

The latest magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, found a wider audience, including actors, filmmakers, and film critics, in the US after its release on the streaming platform Netflix. The popularity is such that it is now generating Oscar buzz. In fact, SS Rajamouli has been attending multiple screenings in America and addressing the audience as part of his efforts to boost the chances of RRR at the 2023 Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli signs with CAA

Rajamouli previously directed the big-canvas fantasy action film franchise Baahubali, which became one of the highest-grossing films in India of all time.

However, amid the strong online chatter pertaining to RRR being sent for Oscars 2023, the film was snubbed and the Gujarati movie Chhello Show was picked as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category by the Film Federation of India (FFI).

But the Telugu film’s Oscar campaign which is going on in the US is far from over. Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti, who is running the campaign for RRR, shared how despite being dashed out of the race, they shall still be campaigning for a spot in the Best Picture category. He added that it has a chance in the Best Original Song (for Naatu Naatu) category along with director, screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing, and a few other categories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli will next be seen helming a “globetrotting action-adventure film”, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with production set to start next year.