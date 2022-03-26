Amid RRR's Release, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Wishes Jr NTR's Wife Pranathi On Her B'day

Actor Jr NTR's wife Pranathi Nandamuri has turned a year older on Saturday, March 26. It calls for a double celebration for the family as Jr NTR's much-awaited period action flick RRR has finally hit the big screens. To mark the special occasion, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday wish for Pranathi.

'Big celebrations', says Upasana Konidela

On Pranathi Nandamuri's birthday, Upasana shared a sweet selfie with the birthday girl. "Happy happy birthday dearest. Big celebrations", wrote Konidela alongside the picture. In the photo, both Konidela and Nandamuri can be seen basking with happiness as the camera captures them together. However, looking at the response to their husband's recently released film, RRR, it can be estimated that their close-knit celebration is going to be special. Take a look at the photo below:

Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt hit the big screens on Friday, March 25. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers. On the other hand, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn each other's arch-rival until, they learn each other's hidden motives.

As RRR hits the cinema theatres, it has caused a tremendous buzz on the internet. Notably, many prominents celebs have taken to their social media handles to appreciate the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi hailed this SS Rajamouli directorial as a 'Master Piece'. He took to this Twitter to share, "#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece. A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision! Hats off to the Entire Team!! @RRRmovie".

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu said, "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!" As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the movie has minted about Rs 223 crore globally within a day of its release.

Image: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela