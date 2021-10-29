Last Updated:

Amit Shah Condoles Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise; 'Brought Fond Memories To Kannada Cinema'

Puneeth's sudden demise was lamented by several politicos including PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rahul Gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Basavaraj S Bommai among others.

Written By
Deepan Chattopadhyay
Puneeth Rajkumar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid his tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who breathed his last on Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest while exercising in the gym. The 46-year-old was rushed to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In a tweet, Shah lamented the death of the Sandalwood superstar and recalled his versatile style of acting that has brought many enamoured memories to the cinema in Karnataka.

"The sad death of talented actor Puneeth Rajkumar is sad. Puneeth Rajkumar, who has won millions of hearts with his versatile acting, has brought many fond memories to Kannada cinema. My condolences to his family and immense fan base," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Kannada while sharing a picture of the superstar. He offered his condolences to his bereaved family and admirers.

PM, other politicos lament Kannada actor's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. In a tweet, PM Modi called it a cruel twist of fate and said that it was no age to go. The Prime Minister also offered his condolences to his bereaved family and admirers.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Condolences on the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar. A bright star. He had a long promising career ahead. My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the Sandalwood actor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said that he is shocked and deeply saddened by Karnataka's most loved superstar's death. "A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss," he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he was anguished to learn about the demise of the very talented Puneeth Rajkumar. He said that Puneeth will be remembered for his outstanding works.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites will be performed on Sunday, October 30, right next to his father's grave. According to sources, the Kannada actor's daughter is flying to Bangalore from the United States. The last rites will be performed at Bengaluru's Kanteerava studio.

