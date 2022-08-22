Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently met and interacted with RRR star Jr NTR in Hyderabad after his rally address on Sunday. The meeting took place over dinner after Shah reached the hotel from Ramoji Film City (RFC), where he called on media baron Ramoji Rao. Though there is no official word about the purpose of Shah and Jr NTR's meeting, however, speculations are on the rise that BJP was working out political strategies to strengthen its base in Andhra Pradesh as well.

If various media reports are to be believed then, Shah who had previously watched Jr NTR’s marvellous performance in magnum opus RRR, wanted to congratulate him and laud his impeccable craft. For the unversed, Shah was in Telangana on Sunday to address a public meeting in the Munugode Assembly constituency to kickstart BJP's campaign for the by-election.

Amit Shah meets Jr NTR in Hyderabad

Home Minister Shah took to Twitter and shared some pictures from the meeting and expressed his happiness over interacting with the Telegu star. . He also lavished praise on Jr NTR and called him the 'gem of Telugu cinema'. Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad,” Shah wrote alongside the pictures.

అత్యంత ప్రతిభావంతుడైన నటుడు మరియు మన తెలుగు సినిమా తారక రత్నం అయిన జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్‌తో ఈ రోజు హైదరాబాద్‌లో కలిసి మాట్లాడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా అనిపించింది.@tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/FyXuXCM0bZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2022

'Pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction': Jr NTR

Humbled and honoured to have met the Union Home Minister in Hyderabad, Jr NTR reacted to the post shared by Shah on Twitter while expressing his sincere gratitude. While throwing light on the 'delightful interaction," Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah Ji. Thanks for the kind words."

It is pertinent to note that after the huge box office success of the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Jr NTR has been at the receiving end of praise not just pan-India, but across the globe. The actor starred alongside Ram Charan in the period drama and has smashed all box office success.

In a recently released Oscars 2023 prediction list by Variety.com, the best actor list for the Oscars includes N.T. Rama Rao Jr. for RRR in the unranked category. Besides Jr. NTR, SS Rajamouli also contends as the best director in the unranked category, and also his film RRR' in the best picture in the same category.

Meanwhile, during the day while addressing the public, Amit Shah attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that the countdown to uproot the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state has begun with former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shah claimed that KCR had promised that every unemployed youth in the state would get Rs 3,000 but the promise has not been fulfilled.

IMAGE: Twitter/AmitShah