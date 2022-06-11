Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Big Shoutout To Adivi Sesh's 'Major'; Latter Says 'this Is Huge'

Adivi Sesh's biographical drama Major has been garnering immense praise from audiences and critics alike. Depicting the valour of a fearless soldier, the biographical drama recently hit the big screens on June 3. The film's plot revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life saving many lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai's Taj Palace Hotel in 2008.

Despite facing strong competition from several big banner films, Major is still holding strong at the box office. The film's positive word of mouth acted as a catalyst for its good response. Not just fans but several celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and many others lauded the cast and makers of the film for putting up a good show. Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined the bandwagon and gave a big shoutout to Major.

Amitabh Bachchan sends his best wishes to Major

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle and sent his best wishes to Adivi Sesh and his team. In his tweet he wrote, "Major film as he wrote, #Major a film on the life of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan He is one of the saviours of Mumbai 26/11. In theatres now. @AdiviSesh@urstrulymahesh. My best wishes .."

Overwhelmed with Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture, Adivi Sesh was quick to acknowledge his tweet and responded with equal warmth. Calling it 'huge', Sesh wrote- "This is huge. The Legend Himself. Thank you so much sir! #IndiaLovesMAJOR."

Here, take a look at their tweets:

This is huge. The Legend Himself ❤️🇮🇳Thank you so much sir! #IndiaLovesMAJOR https://t.co/Loaxzcdr79 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 11, 2022

Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty laud Adivi Sesh's Major

Earlier Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty showered praises on Adivi Sesh's film. Taking to his Twitter handle, Rana Daggubati wrote, "#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew are at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent."

Take a look-

#MajorTheFilm very well done. The cast and crew at their best. @AdiviSesh #Sashi great piece to tell story of. And a huge huge congratulations to @SharathWhat and #AnuragReddy so proud of you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ and the @urstrulyMahesh you’ve backed awesome talent 🔥 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 4, 2022

Anushka Shetty also took to her Instagram and dedicated a special post for Major. Morever, she also revealed that she 'loved' watching the film. She wrote, "A beautiful tribute to major Sandeep unni Krishnan …Loved watching the movie and thank u team #Major for bringing this story to us ..heart warming 🥹🥰🙏🏻..Congratulations Sesh , director sashi kiran tikka , Vamsi .. Prakash raj garu , Revathi garu , Murli Sharma garu , saiee Manjrekar , Sobhita dhulipala..all the actors ,technicians ,crew congratulations 🥰"

