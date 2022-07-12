Amitabh Bachchan's Debut Gujarati Movie 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' Gets August 2022 Release Date

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to set into the world of Gujarati cinema as he gears up for the release of Fakt Mahilao Maate. The upcoming film will see Tarjanee Bhadla, Kalpana Gagdekar, Bhavini Janii, and others in pivotal roles and will feature a special guest appearance by Bachchan. The film is set to release on 19 August 2022, and fans can't wait to see the actor in an all-new avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan's Gujarati film debut in Fakt Mahilao Maate

Helmed by Jay Bodas, the upcoming film will hit the big screens on 19 August 2022, as per a report by industry tracker Taran Adarsh. The film will revolve around the life of a 28-year-old man named Chintan Parikh. He faces difficulties in his life as he is always troubled by the women around him. This bothers him, and he visits the temple and asks God to grant him the power to understand women. It is yet to be revealed what role Amitabh Bachchan will play in the film, and fans can't wait to find out.

'FAKT MAHILAO MAATE' ARRIVES ON 19 AUG 2022... #Gujarati film #FaktMahilaoMaate - starring #YashSoni - to release on 19 Aug 2022... #AmitabhBachchan - who features in a special guest appearance - is, for the first time, portraying a character in a #Gujarati film. pic.twitter.com/Yrqftu1FEu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan gearing up for Brahmastra release

The popular actor is currently gearing up for his role in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will be seen playing the role of Guru and the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji, recently shared the actor's first look from the film, intriguing fans about its release. Bachchan was seen in a fierce avatar as he held a sword (Prabhāstra) in his hands, which is termed the 'Sword of Light'. He also had several bruises and scars on his face as his first look was unveiled.

(Image: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)