'Amma Donga' Director Sagar Passes Away At 70; Srinu Vaitla Mourns His Demise

Renowned Telugu filmmaker Sagar passed away at the age of 70. He died during the early hours of Thursday (February 2) at his home in Chennai. As per media reports, Sagar died due to age-related conditions. His last rites will be performed this evening in Chennai, as per reports.

Filmmaker Srinu Vaitla took to Twitter to mourn the passing of his “guru” and talked about the generosity of the director. "It is extremely painful to know that my guru Sagar garu is no more.” said Sagar. “He took care of all his assistants very affectionately and taught many valuable things. He was a great support for all of us. You will be remembered forever sir. Om Shanthi.."

It is extremely painful to know that my guru Sagar garu is no more. He took care of all his assistants very affectionately and taught many valuable things. He was a great support for all of us.

You will be remembered forever sir

Om Shanthi..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gNy4S3yINT — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) February 2, 2023

The long and illustrious career of Sagar

The Telugu director has served as the president of the Telugu Directors Association a total of three times.

The prominent Telugu filmmaker released popular films such as Amma Donga, Public Rowdy, Daadi, Alumagalu, Jagadekaveerudu, Ramasakkanodu, Anveshna, Nakshatra Poratam, Bharatasimham, and Ammanaakodalaa. He made his debut with 1983’s Rakasiloya, and he released a total of 35 films in his long and illustrious career.

Sagar’s film Stuvartpuram Dongalu became immensely successful and paved the way for him to work with popular talent. Many of the actors he worked with include Suman, Bhanu Chander, and Krishna Ghattamaneni.

Srinu Vaitla, G Nageswara Reddy, Ravi Kumar Chowdhary, and VV Vinayak who worked with him as assistants, later went on to become successful directors themselves.