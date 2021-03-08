Ammoru Thalli's Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Nayanthara Starrer

Nayanthara's movies in recent years have been a treat for the audience. They are often well-loved and commercially successful as well. Her last release, the Tamil film Mookuthi Amman was not short of the entertainment factor. The movie was also dubbed in Telugu under the title Ammoru Thalli. The movie reminds one of the Hindi blockbusters like Rajkumar Hirani directorial PK and the Paresh Rawal starrer OMG: Oh My God. Ammoru Thalli also comments on the abuse of people's faith but does not satirise the genre of devotional films. Fans of Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be delighted to see a homage to the actor's role as a news reporter in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The cast of Ammoru Thalli

Nayanthara plays the title of Ammoru Thalli, the deity of Engels' family. RJ Balaji plays the role of a news reporter Engels Ramasamy. Ajay Ghosh plays the antagonist in the film as godman Bhagvathi Baba. Veteran actor Urvashi plays the role of Paalthangam. Ammoru Thalli's IMDb rating is 6.4 out of 10 stars, based on 3,732 reviews.

The movie was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Diwali in 2020. Now the Telugu version has descended on the TV screens to greet the fans. Once again, the fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the film and love for Nayanthara. Watch the trailer of the film here:

Ammoru Thalli's ratings and reviews as seen on Twitter

The review sums up various aspects of the film in just one line. The tweet read, "AMMORU THALLI film is a laugh riot with thoroughly engaging scenes and performances from all artists". Take a look.

AMMORU THALLI film is a laugh riot with thoroughly engaging scenes and performances from all artists🔥#AmmoruThalliOnStarMaa 🔥@VigneshShivN pic.twitter.com/h6Ydmtd72r — ★Ｔａｒａ★ (@TA_RA_________) March 7, 2021

Praising Nayanthara's entry, RJ Balaji's performance and the background music of the film, a user shared the Ammoru Thalli's review in three steps. Check out.

Another user had tweeted the review of the film stating, "Watched Ammoru Thalli movie Platform: Hotstar Review: 7/10 Family Entertainment with good message Nayanathara steals the show with her presence as Ammoru Thalli God Level Actor Urvashi Garu." Check out the tweet below.

Watched Ammoru Thalli movie🔥

Platform : Hotstar



Review : 7/10 😂💥👌

Family Entertainment with good message 😂👌



Nayanathara steals the show with her presence as Ammoru Thalli 🤩🙏



🙌 God Level 🙌



Actor Urvashi Garu ♥️🙏👌#MookuthiAmman #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/GXkPotfykr — #TorchBearerEdits 🔥 (@Torchbearer_143) November 15, 2020

