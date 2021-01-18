Ammy Virk And Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi Film Puaada's Release Date Out, Check Here

Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer Puaada is all set to release soon in theatres. Ammy Virk's new movie will be the first Punjabi film to release in cinemas after a gap of almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read on to know more about the Punjabi romantic comedy and its new release date.

Puaada release date

Ammy Virk starrer Puaada, which translates to 'panga' in Hindi is a Punjabi romantic comedy film. Puaada cast includes Sonam Bajwa and Virk in lead roles and the film has Rupinder Chahal at its helm. The Punjabi romance film was initially slated to release in June 2020 but was postponed owing to the nationwide lockdown. Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the new release date of the flick, which is March 11, 2021. You can see Taran Adarsh's tweet here.

RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #Puaada - the #Punjabi film starring #AmmyVirk and #SonamBajwa - to release on 11 March 2021 by #Zee Studios... Directed by Rupinder Chahal... Produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Balwinder Singh Janjua... FIRST LOOK... pic.twitter.com/99OUbY2azg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2021

The film is presented by A&A Pictures and Brat Films. Puaada is jointly produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua, and the makers have gotten Zee Studios on board as well. Zee Studios have acquired the worldwide rights of the film including theatrical, music, digital, and satellite, and is figuring out bg release plans.

According to a report by Miss Malini, Pawan Gill said in a statement that the last Punjabi film to have hit theatres was over a year ago on March 13, 2020, before the lockdown brought not just Punjabi cinema to a standstill but the whole global film industry. He added that finally there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the silver screens as they have decided to release the film. He concluded by saying that the upcoming mad comedy romance for the entire family was initially set to release in cinemas in June 2020, coinciding with a summer holiday festive bonanza, but of course that couldn’t happen because of the pandemic.

Punjabi movies in 2021

According to a report by Pollywood.com, there are quite a few films slated to release in 2021 including Saunkan Saunke, which stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead. It will also feature Nimrat Khaira along with the lead pair. Other Punjabi movies to release are Paani Ch Madhaani with Neeru Bajwa and Gippy Grewal, Qismat 2 starring Ammy Virk and Sargun, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme among others.

