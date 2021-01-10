Amrinder Gill's Comedy Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Amrinder Gill works predominately in the Punjabi film industry. He made his debut in 2009 with director Manmohan Singh's Punjabi Film Munde UK De. In 2015, his movie Angrej was released under Rhythm Boyz Entertainment, which was co-founded by him. Along with movies, he also has various songs under his name. He has worked in multiple genres like drama, romance as well as comedy. Read further ahead to know more about Amrinder Gill's comedy movies.

Amrinder Gill's comedy movies

Amrinder Gill's movies are entertaining and some of them are fan-favourite. He has been nominated for various awards. Gill has won PTC Award for Best Actor for Angrej (2015), followed by Love Punjab (2016) and Lahoriye (2018). Here's the list of his comedy movies.

Angrej

This movie was released in 2015. The plot of the story revolves around Geja who falls in love with Maarho. The girl's family gets involved and the chaos begins. Later on, a rich man enters her life and Geja then finds another girl for him.

Goreyan Nu Daffa Karo

The movie was released in 2014. The plot of the movie revolves around two different people from different cultures and countries falling in love. It also stars actor Amrit Maghera.

Daddy Cool Munde Fool

This movie was released in 2013. The story revolves around Parminder Singh Puppy and his college sweetheart. When he tries to revive his love for her, he finds out that his sons are in love with her daughters.

Munde Kamaal De

The movie was released in 2015. The story revolves around two friends who fall in love with the daughter of Bhalla Sahab. Out of two, one is deaf and the other one is mute. The twist comes in when they approach their third friend for help and he turns out to be blind.

Happy Go Lucky

The movie was released in 2014. The story revolves around three brothers who are trying to persuade three sisters to marry them. It features Isha Rikhi, Harish Verma, Shruti Sodhi, Sumit Sandhu, Dakshita Kumaria and Shiwani Saini, Gurpreet Ghuggi in the lead roles.

