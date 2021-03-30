Amruta Khanvilkar And Pushkar Jog's 'Well Done Baby' To Release On This Date

Popular Marathi actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog are gearing up for the premiere of their upcoming movie Well Done Baby. The film is a heart-warming story that is inspired by a real family. It is a movie about a young modern-day couple, played by Amruta Khanvilkar and Pushkar Jog, who are struggling to find a purpose in their marriage, till destiny actually gives them one. Riding high on a soul-stirring storyline, Well Done Baby promises to be an invigorating watch that will win the audience’s hearts.

Well Done Baby cast talks about their film

According to a media statement, talking about this family entertainer, actor, and producer Pushkar Jog said, “Well Done Baby is extremely close to my heart. Bringing the narrative and the character’s rollercoaster of emotions to life was a journey in itself and I hope that everyone enjoys this family drama with their loved ones as much as we had while creating it.” Speaking about the film, Amruta Khanvilkar shares, “Well Done Baby is an endearing story which will definitely touch hearts. It is a fun entertainer that will make you laugh and at the same time make you feel emotional as it is relatable in so many ways. I am quite excited to have this film as our Gudi Padwa gift to all our fans across the country."

The Gudi Padwa special release is Priyanka Tanwar’s directorial debut and stars prominent talent from the Marathi film industry like Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Vandana Gupte, who come together in this family entertainer that is not only emotionally charged but also highly relatable. Amazon Prime Video unveiled the motion poster of the movie earlier today and the Well Done Baby release date is slated to be April 9, 2021.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India stated that on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, their team is delighted to present to their customers with their second Marathi direct-to-streaming film. He added that Well Done Baby is a simple and engaging story that is another gem in the family-first content on the service and serves to entertain them together. Subramanium concluded by saying that this new offering perfectly strengthens their vision of presenting their viewers with varied stories that transcend languages.

Image Credits: Amazon Prime Video India Official Instagram Account

